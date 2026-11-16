The Big Story

Who’s behind Europe’s bomb threats and cyber attacks?

Freezers are seen out of power at ICA Baronen store on Odengatan in Stockholm, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, as some of stores have suffered problems with their refrigerators and freezers overnight. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 16, 2026 7:19 am.

Bomb threats and cyberattacks have sieged newsrooms, airports and schools all across Europe. All proved to be hoaxes, but still caused major disruptions in news coverage, flights, and evacuations at dozens of schools.

Meanwhile, a cyberattack on supermarket refrigeration systems raised temperatures, causing unknown quantities of food to spoil in at least a dozen European countries.

The question now is whether these incidents are connected, and if so, by who and why?

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Stefano Pozzebon, international correspondent for CNN based in Rome. They discuss about how this all started, where it’s left Europe, whether or not this is an organized attack, and if it is, how we can defend ourselves from it.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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