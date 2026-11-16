OTTAWA — The federal government’s updated immigration levels plan was published in the federal budget on Nov. 5, setting out Canada’s targets for admitting new residents — both permanent and temporary — for the next three years.

The new targets continue to be lower than the peak of the Trudeau years, but a collection of “one-time” measures has pushed expected permanent resident admissions in 2027 to 662,000 people.

However, that doesn’t mean 662,000 newcomers will be entering Canada for the first time.

Conservative MPs are critical of the one-time measures, saying Canada can’t accommodate that many newcomers with unemployment north of six per cent, while the government says many of the expected permanent residents are already here and won’t strain services or create new housing demand.

Here is a look at the key figures in the levels plan and what they mean:

The annual permanent resident target

A permanent resident is someone who has the right to live and work anywhere in Canada, with access to most benefits afforded to citizens, including health care coverage. Permanent residency is a prerequisite to make a citizenship application.

They aren’t able to vote, hold public office or certain jobs that require a high-level security clearance.

The levels plan broadly targets 380,000 new annual permanent resident admissions in each of 2027, 2028 and 2029. It is the same target in place in 2026.

The plan shows a range of between 352,000 people on the low end, and 422,000 on the high end, with the broad target close to the midpoint between the two.

Immigration department officials said in a technical briefing earlier this month about half of the 380,000 new permanent residents are expected be people already living and working in Canada.

In 2025, Canada admitted 393,770 permanent residents — including 20,790 who were in Canada already on student visas and 145,735 on work permits.

Who is eligible to apply within the permanent residency target?

The permanent residency target is divided into subcategories, including economic immigrants and family reunification.

Almost 245,000 of the 380,000 permanent residents from the main target are economic immigrants. About 100,000 of these will be people applying through skilled worker programs.

Another 95,000 will come through the Provincial Nominee Program — these are people nominated by their respective provincial or territorial government based on their economic needs.

The remainder of the economic category are selected through programs specific to certain industries or regions.

There are around 81,000 permanent residency spaces earmarked for family members, with 66,000 set aside for the spouses, domestic partners and children of people already living in Canada. Another 15,000 spaces are for parents and grandparents.

Just over 49,000 permanent residency spaces are set aside for refugees and protected persons, and 5,000 for those who are applying under humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

What are “one-time” measures for permanent residency?

With an aim to cut program wait times — some of which are years long — the government has introduced some one-time programs targeting some specific types of permanent resident applications.

This year’s levels plan includes a one-time program to admit up to 200,000 permanent residents across two main categories: workers and humanitarian and compassionate cases.

The worker stream is for people and their families who are already living and working in the country on visas. Who is selected will be decided in collaboration between Ottawa and the provinces and territories based on regional labour market needs. This is similar to how the Provincial Nominee Program works.

The other 100,000 is for people who have been stuck in a more than decade-long wait for humanitarian and compassionate permanent residency slots.

This includes about 32,000 former Hong Kong residents who came to Canada on a special program for those fleeing government persecution and nearly 19,000 Ukrainians who came after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. All of those people are already here.

Another 45,000 will be for spouses, common-law partners and children of Canadians or existing permanent residents. That number is expected to include people not already in Canada.

A similar one-time initiative was started in 2025 to grant permanent residency to about 115,000 protected persons in Canada and 33,000 workers, both over a two-year period.

About 77,000 of those are expected to be admitted in 2027 — 69,000 protected persons and 8,000 workers.

Temporary residents, new arrivals and renewals

A temporary resident is someone who holds a special permit to be in Canada, most commonly a work or study permit. This category also includes asylum claimants, who apply for status upon arriving in Canada because they fear persecution at home.

The levels plan for 2027-2029 includes a target of 370,000 temporary resident admissions each year, a number solely made up of people who are not already in Canada. It does not include any temporary residents already in Canada who are renewing their permits to stay.

The number includes 220,000 temporary foreign workers, including 170,000 for the international Mobility Program and 50,000 in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

These targets do not include seasonal agricultural workers who enter and exit Canada within the same calendar year.

What programs exist within the temporary resident target?

The International Mobility Program covers jobs that don’t require a Labour Market Impact Assessment, commonly referred to as a LMIA. This is the document an employer needs to hire someone through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program showing they couldn’t find a Canadian applicant.

The program includes, but is not limited to, highly skilled workers and researchers, performers, full-time international students and those with open work permits.

The target for new arrivals through the International Mobility Program is 170,000 people for each of the next three years.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program is for jobs where an employer needs to prove they are not able to find a Canadian applicant to fill a job and apply for a LMIA. These tend to include a closed work permit that ties the holder to the specific job they were hired to do.

The target for this program is 50,000 people annually through 2029.

This program has been the subject of much debate with high youth unemployment in many parts of the country, and rules have been brought in to restrict the program’s use in cities with more than six per cent unemployment.

Reforms to the program were announced earlier this month that include extending the maximum work permit period from one to two years.

In 2025, the target was to admit 674,000 temporary residents, but the most recent report to Parliament says 324,000 actually arrived.

How many non-permanent residents are in Canada?

The number of non-permanent residents in Canada includes temporary foreign workers, international students, refugees and asylum claimants.

In 2024, that number peaked at around three million people, or 7.2 per cent of the total population.

The government wants to cut that to five per cent by the end of 2027.

Statistics Canada estimates as of July 1, 2026, there were about 2.8 million non-permanent residents in Canada, about 6.7 per cent of the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. XX, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press