OTTAWA — A former United States Ambassador to Canada said he’s optimistic a bilateral deal between the two nations is looming but cautioned Canadians not to expect a Democrat-controlled Congress to reign in President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“I am saddened by where the relationship stands today but I really do remain optimistic about its future,” said David Cohen, who served as ambassador under former president Joe Biden.

“The ties between our countries run deep and I believe we have the foundation to rebuild trust, strengthen our partnership and move forward together.”

Appearing by video at the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development in Ottawa Monday, Cohen said the U.S. midterm elections were a historic rebuke of the Trump administration’s policies.

But he’s worried about “unrealistic optimism” from Canadians after Democrats said ending Trump’s trade war with Canada will be a top priority when they become a Congressional majority in January.

Cohen said it will be very challenging for Democrats to convince enough Republicans to defy Trump over his signature economic policy in order to achieve the supermajority they need to bypass the president’s veto powers.

Other observers have said Democrats will likely only tackle one of Trump’s tariff tools — Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — while leaving in place other duties still hammering parts of the Canadian economy.

The Canada-U.S. relationship has been shaken by Trump’s tariffs and threats of annexation but tensions rapidly escalated after negotiations between Ottawa and Washington broke down in August.

Trump used Section 338 to hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent levies and weeks later, using the same Depression-era statute, banned imports of other Canadian goods, including motorcycles and some alcohol and dairy products. The president also signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America.

Cohen said Carney was right to walk away from trade talks. While the prime minister has faced criticism domestically for not providing details of the possible deal, Cohen said strategically it is better to negotiate behind closed doors.

“I think Canada has conducted itself extraordinarily well under a very intense and, I think, unfair set of pressures that have been created by U.S. trade policy by the current administration,” Cohen said. “I think Prime Minister Carney has played the hand that Canada has extraordinarily well.”

Cohen said he is hopeful a bilateral agreement can be agreed by years end or in January.

Last month, Trump said he expects a trade deal with Canada soon. United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said he wants to deliver “arrangements” for Canada and Mexico to the president by the year’s end.

The Canada-U.S. relationship is durable but it may require a future U.S administration to apologize for Trump’s rhetoric, Cohen added.

Even if a temporary agreement emerges, negotiations over the future of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade will continue into next year.

The Trump administration in July chose not to renew the trilateral trade pact, known as CUSMA. That triggered a rolling annual review for up to a decade, at which point the agreement will expire if the three countries cannot agree on an extension.

David MacNaughton was the Canadian ambassador to Washington during the first Trump presidency and had a front-row seat when CUSMA was negotiated to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The former ambassador told the committee that current negotiations are different because “the fact of the matter is (Trump) had advisers who were sane and were trying to build a relationship that was good for both sides.” Now the president is surrounded by people who will agree with whatever Trump wants, MacNaughton said.

The former ambassador said Greer, who played a role in CUSMA negotiations, is professional but ultimately the decisions come out of the White House.

MacNaughton said Canada should look to make a deal and find a tariff off-ramp but the bilateral relationship has ultimately changed. He said Canada must diversify trade and boost domestic productivity.

“Let’s diversify our trade but also let’s find a way to get some kind of a long-term agreement with the United States back in place,” he said. “And thirdly, let us work on becoming more productive as a country because this does give us a chance.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

The Canadian Press