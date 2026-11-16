Gérard Depardieu drops appeal and accepts sexual assault conviction

FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives with his lawyer Jeremie Assous, right, to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, file) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press,

Posted November 16, 2026 7:02 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 9:18 am.

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gérard Depardieu said Monday he was dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept the 18-month suspended sentence. He also issued an apology.

“I was found guilty,” Depardieu said in a written statement, as his appeal trial was scheduled to open Monday in Paris. He added that he “hears it” and accepts the sentence.

“I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered,” he said.

Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”) in 2021. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country’s film industry.

The court also ordered the 77-year-old Depardieu, one of the most prominent figures in French cinema for decades, to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros ($32,350) in fines, and that his name be listed in the national sex offender database.

“On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did,” Depardieu wrote.

“I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists,” he added. “I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal.”

The comments contrast with the actors’ statements during the trial last year, when he had strongly denied the accusations. He acknowledged using vulgar and sexual language on the film set and grabbing the set dresser’s hips during an argument, but denied that his behavior was sexual.

Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings soon.

In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge in August 2025 requested that the case go to trial and a Paris appeals court is to decide next week whether it will proceed.

For more than a half-century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility. In recent years, his behavior toward women has come under renewed scrutiny, including after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made in violent Bridle Path home invasion; 2 others wanted

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood that left multiple family members injured. Insp. Kristy Smith announced...

updated

1h ago

3 people, including 1-year-old and 12-year-old, die of injuries suffered in Burlington fire

Three people, including two children, have died of their injuries suffered in a fire at a Burlington townhouse over the weekend. Fire crews were called to the home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just...

30m ago

12 suspects arrested, over 90 vehicles valued at $4.5 million recovered in Peel auto theft investigation

An extensive investigation into auto thefts has led to 12 arrests and the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at over $4.5 million in Peel Region. Project Cadetta was launched in March...

51m ago

17-year-old wanted in death of Mississauga teen also sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges...

updated

56m ago

Top Stories

Arrest made in violent Bridle Path home invasion; 2 others wanted

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood that left multiple family members injured. Insp. Kristy Smith announced...

updated

1h ago

3 people, including 1-year-old and 12-year-old, die of injuries suffered in Burlington fire

Three people, including two children, have died of their injuries suffered in a fire at a Burlington townhouse over the weekend. Fire crews were called to the home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just...

30m ago

12 suspects arrested, over 90 vehicles valued at $4.5 million recovered in Peel auto theft investigation

An extensive investigation into auto thefts has led to 12 arrests and the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at over $4.5 million in Peel Region. Project Cadetta was launched in March...

51m ago

17-year-old wanted in death of Mississauga teen also sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges...

updated

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
E-bikes, e-scooters banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters has come into effect on the TTC.

November 15, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

November 14, 2026 2:40 pm EST EST

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

November 14, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

November 14, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

More Videos