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Inflation unchanged at 3.1% in October: StatCan

Statistics Canada released fourth quarter gross domestic product figures today. A Statistics Canada sign is seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 8:41 am.

Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation held steady at 3.1 per cent in October, matching its September increase.

The agency says pressure on consumer prices was broad-based last month stemming from higher costs for gasoline, natural gas, groceries and clothing.

StatCan says it recorded slower price growth for rent and a decline in cell phone plan prices.

Gasoline continued to be a key driver of overall inflation, rising 30.9 per cent in October compared with 27.8 per cent the month before amid continued geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The agency says gas prices rose at a faster pace last month partly due to lower crude oil prices in October 2025 and that month-over-month gasoline prices actually fell 2.5 per cent in October.

Excluding energy, inflation edged down to two per cent in October from 2.1 per cent the month before.

Statistics Canada says grocery prices accelerated two per cent year-over-year in October after four consecutive months of slower price growth.

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