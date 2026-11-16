OTTAWA — A law professor says a Liberal government bill that would make it easier for police and spies to navigate the online world could be found unconstitutional due to a provision on retaining metadata.

The “lawful access” bill would require service providers to retain metadata — digital traces of a communication, but not the email or text itself — for up to six months.

The government agreed to shorten the period, originally up to one year, after expressions of concern.

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist told a Senate committee studying the bill today the provision remains “constitutionally vulnerable with little evidence of its necessity.”

Geist says metadata may not include the content of a message, but it tells a story: who we contact, when, where and from what device.

The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement has the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a manner consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press