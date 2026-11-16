Mayor Chow fields questions about TTC CEO Mandeep Lali and choice for new board chair

Olivia Chow will be announcing appointments to key positions in her administration Thursday as she embarks on her second term as Toronto’s mayor following her reelection in last month’s municipal election.

Of particular interest are the positions of TTC Commissioners and that of TTC Board Chair – the latter most recently held by Jamaal Myers who was unseated as councillor for Scarborough North by Shaun Chen.

During an unrelated housing announcement, Chow fielded questions from reporters regarding a report from Toronto Today that TTC CEO Mandeep Lali is facing an investigation from the board of directors over his alleged treatment of workplace subordinates and his communication style with staff over the 1.5 years of his tenure.

The TTC did not comment on the reports, saying that they are not leading the investigation and it’s an issue the board is looking into – a board that is yet to be finalized and currently does not have a chair after Myers’ recent defeat as Chow’s chosen replacement is yet to be announced.

During the announcement, reporters asked Chow about the new chair and the possible tough start to a new term for them, having to grapple with the reported investigation along with various budgetary and administrative issues.

Chow did not directly address the question, saying only that the board needs to deliver for the people of Toronto who rely heavily on transit for their livelihoods.

“I’m looking for a team of commissioners, it’s not just a chair; it’s a team that has experience in governance, in financing, in the operating of a big transit system,” said Chow.

“Public transit is a lifeline for so many workers in the city. If you don’t have a car you rely on public transit to get to work or get to school, to move around in the city. So it’s a critical component, an essential component of the City of Toronto and so I count on the new commissioners to do the right thing and make sure that transit is reliable, fast, safe and affordable.”

She was also asked about Lali’s communication style and how it differs from past TTC CEOs and once again did not address the issue purportedly under investigation directly.

“Leaders have different ways of expressing themselves. Myself as a mayor – because English is not my first language – sometimes I am not perfect in how I communicate,” she said.

“However, for a TTC CEO, what I am looking for is someone who can lead a transit operation that is fast, reliable, safe and affordable. Those are the elements and that is how I judge the person – not necessarily how they communicate, but are they delivering a transit system that can make the city proud.”

Mandeep Lali took over as CEO in July of 2025, replacing Rick Leary who resigned nearly a year after the TTC board held a similar closed door investigation into allegations of his workplace conduct. Leary didn’t address the allegations in his resignation, and the results of the investigation were never made public.

Toronto’s new City Council will be sworn in on Wednesday and Chow will announce her pick for TTC board chair on Thursday.