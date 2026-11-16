Alvin Tedjo toppled two political veterans in a hard-fought Mississauga mayoral election, and one of the key promises that helped propel him to victory was a two-year property tax freeze for all residents.

At Mississauga’s inaugural council meeting on Monday night, Tedjo made it clear that he intends to keep that promise.

“In my first act as Mayor, I am issuing a Mayoral Directive to city staff to officially begin the work to achieve a 0 per cent tax increase in the forthcoming 2027 budget, and the 2028 budget,” Tedjo said in his first address to council after swearing-in ceremonies concluded.

“This is the first step to confirming a two-year tax freeze for every Mississauga resident.”

Despite early polls showing a tight race leading up to election, Tedjo handily beat out former mayor Bonnie Crombie and incumbent Carolyn Parrish to take over the city’s top job.

He had previously served as Ward 2 councillor and finished second in the 2024 mayoral byelection.

Throughout the campaign, he argued that his two main rivals both made life more expensive for residents during their respective tenures.

Now, he hopes to change the tide.

“The 2027 budget will be tabled in February, and will outline a fiscally responsible plan that will ease the burden on our residents and stabilize the household budgets of every family in Mississauga,” he said on Monday.

“I believe we can build a city that is more affordable, more prosperous, safer and more welcoming if we have the courage to do things differently and the determination to do them together.”