Milton, Ont., to swear in first new mayor in 46 years as Gord Krantz leaves office

Gordon Krantz, the 89-year-old incumbent mayor of Milton, Ont., sits in the basement of his home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 6:10 am.

MILTON — The town of Milton is set to swear-in a new mayor for the first time since 1980.

George Minakakis and eight regional and town councillors will take their oaths of office at the council’s inaugural meeting Monday night.

Minakakis takes the reins from Canada’s longest-serving mayor, Gordon Krantz, who held Milton’s top job for 46 years before being defeated in October’s municipal election.

First elected to the town’s council in 1965, Krantz helped steward Milton’s transformation from agricultural community to rapidly growing suburb, negotiating the “Big Pipe” project that brought the town fresh drinking water from Lake Ontario in 2000 and sparked a population boom.

During Krantz’s tenure as mayor, Milton’s population more than tripled and the town was Canada’s fastest-growing municipality for a 10-year stretch.

The 89-year-old told The Canadian Press in an interview before October’s election that he was running again for mayor because he still felt he had more to do.

But ultimately, voters rewarded Minakakis, who ran on a platform of strengthening Milton’s economy and attracting more businesses to the bedroom community to spur local job growth.

The former business executive had served as a Milton town councillor for a year after winning a 2025 byelection.

Krantz told The Canadian Press in October that pragmatism guided his long political career.

“Separating out your wants from your needs for your community is important,” he said of the “delicate” balancing act of expanding services while keeping taxes low as Milton grew.

“As I will often say, there really is no free lunch. You pay me now or you pay me later,” he said.

Krantz said he correctly predicted that Milton would one day be home to highrise buildings when he was a town councillor back in 1965, an idea “way out in left field” at the time.

His next prediction for Milton’s future? Urbanization and a move away from cars.

“You’re going to find places like Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and the region of Halton, York and Durham be part of one great metropolis 100 years from now. Urbanization is here to stay in this part of the world,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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