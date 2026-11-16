In late 2025, roughly 2,600 foreign workers who applied for permanent residency through the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) were informed that their applications were rejected or returned after the province cited concerns related to fraudulent activity and systemic misrepresentation.

Around 300 of those affected workers took part in a court challenge against the Ministry of Labour, fighting to have their applications reviewed on an individual basis.

On Monday night, they won that fight when two Ontario Superior Court of Justice judges ruled that they deserved the right to have their applications considered. A third judge dissented.

“At the time they applied to the program, the Director had no authority to return complete applications without rendering a decision,” the ruling states. “Under the relevant regulation, after determining that an application to the program was complete, the Director had an obligation to decide whether to grant it.”

In June, 2025, the Ministry passed a new regulation that permitted the return of the applications without a decision because of systemic concerns about fraud.

But the applicants argued that the new regulation didn’t trump the statutory entitlement to receive a decision on their completed applications, and two of three judges agreed.

“…I would allow the applications for judicial review and remit the applicants’ applications to the Director to be determined in accordance with the process in place prior to the regulatory change…” the ruling adds.

Andres Pelenur, Managing Partner, Borders Law Firm, and counsel for three of the OINP applicants said the decision “confirms that the province of Ontario cannot arbitrarily change the rules for applicants who had done everything the OINP program demanded of them.

“Our clients worked a full year in a skilled trade in Ontario, were invited to apply under the OINP program, and were told their applications were complete. At that point the law entitled them to a final decision on their applications, and the OINP’s decision to retroactively cancel the entire stream constituted a clear breach of established law set down by the Supreme Court of Canada.”

“While the Court’s order only applies to the actual applicants before the Court, its reasoning speaks to every individual in the pool of 2,600 affected persons who had their applications summarily returned without a final decision,” he added. “We are pleased with the court’s well-reasoned majority decision.”

According to the Ministry website, the OINP “nominates people for permanent residence who have the skills and experience the Ontario economy needs, and the Government of Canada makes the final decision to approve applications for permanent residence.”

Immigration consultant Kanwar Sierah celebrated the decision, calling it a “landmark case in Ontario’s immigration history.”

OINP Skilled Trade Workers WON case against MLITSD aka OINP This is the most historic and landmark case in Ontario’s Immigration History. $20,000 fine to Ontario Government. Keep in mind this means applications will be reopened for individual assessment not by default approvals. That’s what these applicants fought for and Won Today. — Kanwar Sierah, RCIC (@KanwarSierah) November 16, 2026