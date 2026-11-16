Ontario Catholic teachers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

File photo of an empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 11:36 am.

The union representing 45,000 teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic schools says 98 per cent of its members have voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says the strike vote that was held on Nov. 12 and 13 gives the union an overwhelming mandate to strike if necessary.

OECTA president René Jansen in de Wal says the vote sends an “unmistakable message” to the government and teachers are seeing the results of the “chronic underfunding” of schools.

He says schools are struggling with overcrowded classrooms, staffing shortages, escalating violence and dwindling resources.

All of Ontario’s major education unions are holding strike votes this month hoping that strong mandates will lead to progress at the bargaining table.

Current education contracts expired at the end of August, but negotiations are stalled as the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides on a dispute between unions and the government on which issues should be bargained centrally, and which should be left to local unions and school boards.

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