Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has tabled a bill that would create a new legal pathway for victims of intimate image abuse to have those images deleted.

The proposed new statutory tort giving those victims access to civil remedies is contained in an omnibus bill introduced today.

The legislation also includes new rules about long-term care placement data, electronic medical records, student financial aid at career colleges, and the child welfare system.

Michael Parsa, the minister of children, community and social services, also announced a host of child welfare regulatory changes that will accompany the bill, including stricter financial oversight.

The province launched a review in 2024 of children’s aid societies after Ford suggested they are being financially mismanaged, but the report released today by Parsa says the sector’s growing deficit is driven by staffing and placement cost pressures.

The report says cost pressures are highest for children and youth in out-of-home placements, where boarding costs grew by 50 per cent in four years.