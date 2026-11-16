Woman, 67, dead in Oshawa house fire

Oshawa Fire Services. Photo: X.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 16, 2026 10:07 am.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in following a house fire in Oshawa that claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman.

Firefighters with Oshawa Fire Services were called to the residence on Dorchester Drive, near Stevenson Road South and Highway 401, just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, the woman was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries. She later died of her injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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