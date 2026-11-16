Quebec’s math-rock duo Angine de Poitrine lands 4 Grammy nods, Drake gets 1 for ‘Ahí’

Angine de Poitrine arrive at the Gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 9:53 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 10:49 am.

Angine de Poitrine is extending its invasion of earth to the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The Quebec alien math-rock duo has landed four nominations.

The masked musicians, who go by Klek and Khn de Poitrine, are up for best new artist, best alternative music performance, best rock performance and best rock album.

“Klèkènkène are very honoured by the four nominations at the Grammy Awards! Tank yo!” the duo wrote on social media Monday, along with a photo of themselves standing in a field with an artisanal fish floating above them.

Romanian-Canadian audio engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea is up for five Grammys, including album of the year for his work on both Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” and Bruno Mars’ “The Romantic.”

Among other Canadians in the Grammys race are Sarah McLachlan, earning a best traditional pop vocal album nod for “Better Broken,” and Michael J. Fox, competing for best audio book for “Future Boy.”

Drake also received a nomination for best Latin song for ““Ahí,” his collaboration with Colombian pop star Karol G.

But the five-time Grammy winner reportedly didn’t submit his trilogy of 2026 albums — “Iceman,” “Maid of Honour,” and “Habibti” — for consideration at this year’s ceremony.

The Toronto rapper has criticized the Grammys and refused to submit his work in the past. He alludes to his feud with the institution in “Iceman” track “Make Them Know,” rapping:

“This album, I’m never submittin’ it / ‘Cause I know that they’ll never consider it / This might be the one year I won / ‘Cause I know how they like to position it.”

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Tobias Jesso Jr. is up for song of the year, as a co-writer on Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need,” while Montreal’s Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored nods for best opera recording and best classical composition.

Ottawa-born producer Cirkut will compete for best dance recording for his work on Madonna’s “Danceteria.”

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 7 in Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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