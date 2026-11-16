Man sought after synagogue damaged in Richmond Hill; hate crime unit investigating

Police allege the man then caused significant damage to the property, including damaging multiple spindles on a wraparound porch and several security cameras. Photo: YRP.

By

Posted November 16, 2026 9:49 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of damaging a synagogue in Richmond Hill last month.

Investigators with the force’s Hate Crime Unit say the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 22 at a synagogue in the area of Yonge Street and Stouffville Road.

According to police, the suspect attended the property between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and attempted to pry open the building’s front door using an ice pick.

Police allege the man then caused significant damage to the property, including damaging multiple spindles on a wraparound porch and several security cameras.

The suspect is being sought for mischief to religious property and attempted break and enter.

York police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a shaved head and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a long parka over a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants, striped socks and running shoes. Investigators say he was carrying a black shopping bag at the time of the incident.

The Hate Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Images of the suspect have been released and investigators are asking anyone who recognizes man or has information about the incident to contact York Regional Police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made in violent Bridle Path home invasion; 2 others wanted

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood that left multiple family members injured. Insp. Kristy Smith announced...

updated

1h ago

3 people, including 1-year-old and 12-year-old, die of injuries suffered in Burlington fire

Three people, including two children, have died of their injuries suffered in a fire at a Burlington townhouse over the weekend. Fire crews were called to the home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just...

31m ago

12 suspects arrested, over 90 vehicles valued at $4.5 million recovered in Peel auto theft investigation

An extensive investigation into auto thefts has led to 12 arrests and the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at over $4.5 million in Peel Region. Project Cadetta was launched in March...

52m ago

17-year-old wanted in death of Mississauga teen also sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges...

updated

57m ago

Top Stories

Arrest made in violent Bridle Path home invasion; 2 others wanted

Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood that left multiple family members injured. Insp. Kristy Smith announced...

updated

1h ago

3 people, including 1-year-old and 12-year-old, die of injuries suffered in Burlington fire

Three people, including two children, have died of their injuries suffered in a fire at a Burlington townhouse over the weekend. Fire crews were called to the home on Maple Crossing Boulevard just...

31m ago

12 suspects arrested, over 90 vehicles valued at $4.5 million recovered in Peel auto theft investigation

An extensive investigation into auto thefts has led to 12 arrests and the recovery of more than 90 stolen vehicles valued at over $4.5 million in Peel Region. Project Cadetta was launched in March...

52m ago

17-year-old wanted in death of Mississauga teen also sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges...

updated

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
E-bikes, e-scooters banned on TTC until next April

The seasonal ban on e-bikes and e-scooters has come into effect on the TTC.

November 15, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

2:05
3 children among 5 people injured in Burlington townhouse fire

Three children, including two under the age of 5, are among five people taken to hospital in critical condition following a townhouse fire in Burlington on Saturday morning.

November 14, 2026 2:40 pm EST EST

0:43
Suspects identified in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Two suspects, including a young offender, are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Etobicoke last weekend.

November 14, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

1:09
Man dead after stabbing at Mississauga apartment building

One man is dead following an early morning stabbing at an apartment building in Mississauga on Saturday.

November 14, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

3:11
Mild temperatures return next week

Torontonians will need lighter coats next week as mild temperatures return to the GTA. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

November 13, 2026 7:39 pm EST EST

More Videos