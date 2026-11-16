York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of damaging a synagogue in Richmond Hill last month.

Investigators with the force’s Hate Crime Unit say the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 22 at a synagogue in the area of Yonge Street and Stouffville Road.

According to police, the suspect attended the property between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and attempted to pry open the building’s front door using an ice pick.

Police allege the man then caused significant damage to the property, including damaging multiple spindles on a wraparound porch and several security cameras.

The suspect is being sought for mischief to religious property and attempted break and enter.

York police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a shaved head and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a long parka over a light-coloured hoodie, dark pants, striped socks and running shoes. Investigators say he was carrying a black shopping bag at the time of the incident.

The Hate Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Images of the suspect have been released and investigators are asking anyone who recognizes man or has information about the incident to contact York Regional Police.