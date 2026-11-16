OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is losing five more staff members, including his deputy chief of staff and two of his senior communications aides.

Poilievre’s deputy chief of staff, Aaron Wudrick, confirms he told his colleagues last week he had accepted an opportunity in the private sector and will be leaving his position on Nov. 27.

Media relations director Sam Lilly says he is moving to British Columbia to join the new provincial Conservative government that is being sworn in later this week.

Poilievre’s office also confirms CBC and CTV reports that communications director Micah Green is also joining the B.C.. government, and that executive assistant Hayley Quipp and senior policy adviser Andrew Evans are also both leaving.

These departures signal a significant shakeup in Poilievre’s inner circle and come just months after his longtime chief of staff, Ian Todd, retired and former communications director Katy Merrifield left to return to B.C.

The latest departures also come just a few weeks before voters head to the polls in six federal byelections in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press