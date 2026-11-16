S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

A sign board in Toronto displays the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 11:31 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 12:22 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The move on the markets came as the Canadian dollar traded for 69.88 cents US compared with 70.14 cents US on Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.37 points at 35,974.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 324.03 points at 52,023.52. The S&P 500 index was down 78.30 points at 7,483.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 396.30 points at 24,739.97.

The December crude oil contract was down US$1.88 at US$86.68 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$22.00 at US$3,864.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

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