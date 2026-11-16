The Giller Prize, Canada’s richest fiction award, to be handed out tonight

Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of the Giller Foundation, stands on stage during the Giller Prize ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 6:11 am.

TORONTO — Five Canadian authors will vie for one of the country’s top literary awards tonight.

The $100,000 Giller Prize will be handed out during a gala at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Toronto hosted by comedian Rick Mercer.

All five of the finalists are first-timers on the Giller short list, which was selected by a jury of nine veteran booksellers from across the country.

The contenders include Michelle Good for her novel “Eliza Sunshine,” which follows three generations of Cree women whose family history is forever altered by colonialism; and Nicholas Herring for “Your Breath in Charcoal” — a novel about a directionless young man from Prince Edward Island who finds himself driving towards Toronto.

Nazanine Hozar is shortlisted for “The Small Ones,” the story of children caught up in a military insurgence along the Iran-Iraq border in the early 1980s; while Tara Gereaux is a finalist for “Wild People Quiet,” about what happens when a woman hides her Métis identity from the Prairie town where she lives in the 1940s.

Rounding out the short list is Patmeena Sabit’s “Good People,” which uses the testimony of friends and acquaintances to examine a wealthy Afghan-American family’s tragedy.

This will be Mercer’s sixth time hosting the show, which is set for 6:30 p.m. ET tonight, and it will be broadcast on CBC at 9 p.m. ET. The winner is to be kept under wraps until the ceremony airs on TV.

Last month, Mercer told The Canadian Press that he considers the Giller the “most important award in Canadian fiction.”

“And not just because of the money,” he said. “The money is nice and really important, but (the prize) cements a writer’s reputation, and it brings eyeballs to the page and that’s harder and harder to do all the time.”

The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English. Each of the remaining finalists receive $10,000.

This year, there’s been a change to the jury makeup. Previously, the three-to five-member jury that selects the long list, short list and winner was made predominantly of authors. But for the first time, the Giller has enlisted booksellers to sit on the jury.

They include Rupert and Danielle McNally of Ben McNally Books in Toronto, Dan MacDonald of Bookmark Books in Prince Edward Island and Jenn Baerg Steyn of Yellowknife Books in the Northwest Territories.

Last year’s winner was Souvankham Thammavongsa for “Pick a Colour,” a novel about a quiet nail technician’s rich inner life.

The Giller was established by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994 in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

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