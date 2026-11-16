Toronto police to provide update on violent Bridle Path home invasion investigation

Officers were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at approximately 3:43 a.m. after reports of a shooting at a residence on Hyde Park Circle. Photo: CityNews.

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Posted November 16, 2026 5:36 am.

Toronto police are expected to provide new details Monday morning in the investigation into a violent home invasion in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood that left multiple members of a family injured and sparked a manhunt for a suspect identified by investigators.

At a news conference scheduled for Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m., Insp. Kristy Smith will deliver an update on the investigation into the Oct. 29 home invasion, which police have previously described as a targeted and violent attack.

The incident unfolded at a residence at Hyde Park Circle, near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, where officers responded to reports of a shooting and home invasion.

Investigators said several members of a family, including 75-year-old David Morton and his two daughters, aged 28 and 26., were shot during the ordeal. The mother, 64-year-old Doriana Zohil-Morton, was not shot but assaulted with a hammer, police later clarified.

Photos of David Morton and Doriana Zohil-Morton are seen.
Photos of David Morton and Doriana Zohil-Morton are seen. CITYNEWS/Supplied.

Emergency crews transported the victims to the hospital with injuries that police said ranged from serious to life-threatening. Authorities later indicated all of the victims were expected to survive.

In a statement shared late last month, David Morton described the incident as a “terrifying and life-threatening experience.”

“During the attack, three members of our family were shot and are currently recovering in hospital. All four members of our family were also attacked with a hammer, leaving everyone injured and requiring emergency medical attention,” said Morton, a Toronto real estate executive.

“No family should ever have to experience this.”

In the days following the attack, Toronto police identified a suspect and appealed to the public for assistance locating him. Investigators alleged the suspect was responsible for a series of violent offences connected to the home invasion, including attempted murder and robbery-related charges.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the incident but previously indicated the attack was not believed to be random.

Insp. Smith revealed during a previous police update on Oct. 31 that investigators were notified after a man arrived at St. Joseph’s Health Centre suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as 23-year-old Daijohn Richards, but police said he was discharged from hospital on Oct. 29 before investigators were able to connect him to the Bridle Path incident.

Richards is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and faces numerous charges, including four counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, four counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault, break and enter to commit an offence in a dwelling-house, possession of a prohibited device, and disguise with intent.

Investigators have alleged Richards was one of the suspects involved in the home invasion, but have not publicly disclosed a motive for the attack.

Toronto police have released new images of 23-year-old Daijohn Richards of Toronto. (TPS).
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