Months after construction was supposed to start, safety barriers promised for Toronto’s Leaside Bridge have yet to be installed, and nearby residents are now expressing frustration.

The renewed concerns follows the death of a 33-year-old man who fell from the bridge onto the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) on Oct. 24.

The incident comes months after Toronto City Council approved an accelerated plan to install safety barriers on the bridge, following an emotional plea from a family whose father was killed in a tragic incident in 2024.

In June, the City announced that construction on a $2.4-million temporary safety barrier was tentatively scheduled to begin in July. Four months after that anticipated start date, there still has been no construction activity, and the barriers remain absent.

The push for safety improvements gained momentum following the death of 76-year-old Harold Lusthouse on Father’s Day in June 2024. Lusthouse was travelling in a vehicle along the DVP when a man fell from the Leaside Bridge and landed on Lusthouse’s car. Both men died as a result of the incident.

Lusthouse’s children, Tali Uditsky and Landon Lusthouse, later launched a campaign demanding the city take action to prevent further tragedies. In April 2025, the family brought their concerns to City Hall, where Uditsky delivered an emotional appeal.

“He was stolen from us, taken away as a result of the failure of the city to protect its citizens,” she said.

The family’s campaign helped accelerate the city’s plans to install the safety barriers.

The push for safety improvements gained momentum following the death of 76-year-old Harold Lusthouse on Father’s Day in June 2024. Photo: CityNews submission.

Nearby residents say they’re frustrated over inactivity

For those living near the Leaside Bridge, the delay is difficult to understand.

“It’s ridiculous. Should have been done years ago,” said resident Kathy Hobman.

Hobman says incidents at the bridge have become an ongoing concern for people in the neighbourhood, including those who have witnessed emergencies firsthand.

“There’s been way too many jumps,” she said. “I’ve had a couple people witness it — one tried to help.”

Following the latest death, Hobman says the city needs to move urgently to prevent another tragedy.

“It’s awful what’s going on. Get the rails up, guys.”

City blames manufacturing, shipping delays

So, why has construction still not started?

In a statement to CityNews, City of Toronto staff said the delay is due to manufacturing and shipping issues forcing them to push back the start date.

“Fabrication of the custom barriers is underway, and we expect crews to begin installation by March 2027,” said Jennifer Graham Harkness, Chief Engineer and Executive Director, Engineering and Construction Services with the City of Toronto.

That revised timeline puts the start of construction approximately eight months behind the original July target.

The temporary barriers are designed to consist of curved steel frames with wire mesh, creating a physical deterrent along the bridge. Under the original plan, construction was to be completed in two stages, allowing the bridge to remain open to traffic while crews carried out the work.

It is not yet clear whether the revised construction schedule will affect the overall completion date.

Permanent solution could be a decade away or longer

While the temporary barriers are intended to address immediate safety concerns, a permanent solution remains years away.

According to a previous City report, installing permanent barriers designed to last the remaining life of the bridge would cost an estimated $8 to $9 million. That project could take up to 12 months to complete and would involve more extensive construction and traffic disruptions.

As a result, the City has indicated that permanent barriers would likely be installed during the bridge’s next major rehabilitation project, currently planned for 2037.

The delay stands in contrast to safety measures installed on Toronto’s Bloor Viaduct, more than two decades ago.

Following a series of deaths, the city installed a suicide-prevention barrier known as the Luminous Veil in 2003. Research cited by the City has shown the barriers were effective in preventing deaths at that location, with only one person dying after circumventing the structure during its first decade.

Calls for action grow louder

With construction now not expected to begin until March 2027 at the earliest, residents near the Leaside Bridge face several more months of waiting for safety measures that were originally scheduled to be in place by the end of this year.

For Hobman, the issue is straightforward.

“The sooner they do it, the better. It just makes sense.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 9-8-8. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week across Canada.