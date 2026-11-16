Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a violent sexual assault that allegedly took place in Scarborough over the summer.

According to detectives, a suspect identified as 47-year-old Csaba Gaspar of Toronto, convinced a female victim to enter his car on August 17, 2026.

He then drove to the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, where he proceeded to violently sexually assault the victim, police said. He then fled the scene before police arrived.

It took nearly three months to take Gaspar into custody, but on Nov. 10, authorities conducted several search warrants and placed him under arrest.

He was subsequently charged with four offences, including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault with choking, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.