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17-year-old wanted in death of Mississauga teen also sought in fatal Etobicoke shooting

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of a Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges in the ongoing murder investigation.

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Posted November 16, 2026 5:51 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2026 11:30 am.

A 17-year-old wanted in connection with the homicide of Mississauga teen is now also being sought in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Rexdale, as Toronto police revealed new arrests and charges in the ongoing murder investigation.

Brandon Blake, 18, of Barrie, was shot and killed outside Elmbank Community Centre near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West on Nov. 10. His death marked Toronto’s 34th homicide of 2026.

Police say a 16-year-old Vaughan boy was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with first-degree murder. Because he is a youth, his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Investigators also announced that Cameron Marlor, 17, of Toronto, is now wanted for first-degree murder in Blake’s death after obtaining judicial authorization to publicly identify him.

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The development marks the second homicide investigation in less than two weeks in which Marlor has been named as a suspect.

“This 17-year-old boy is allegedly responsible for two murders,” said Toronto police Sgt. Sandra Arruda.

Toronto police previously identified Marlor and Armani Callender, 19, of Toronto, as suspects wanted in the Nov. 7 shooting death of Malik Abass, an 18-year-old from Mississauga who was fatally shot in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall in Etobicoke. Both are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in that case.

“It’s a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old who are connected to these murders,” Sgt. Arruda said. “A 17-year-old connected to two murders. These are extremely serious allegations, and these individuals we are looking for are considered armed and dangerous.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, remains wanted for first-degree murder in the Blake homicide.

Police consider both Kunene and Marlor armed and dangerous and are urging anyone who sees either suspect not to approach them and to call 911 immediately.

Last week, Toronto police identified Kunene as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the Blake killing.

“This is tough, right? … These are young people. They have families who care about them. We have to, you know, remember that,” said Sgt. Arruda. “Ultimately, they are violent. They are alleged to have committed a serious offence. The most serious we have in our criminal code.

“… I can’t stress it enough. We need to find these individuals. These young people, and just get them safely into custody before anybody else gets hurt.”

Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Barrie man outside a Rexdale community centre. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Barrie man outside a Rexdale community centre. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.
Investigators also announced that Cameron Marlor, 17, of Toronto, is now wanted for first-degree murder in Blake's death after obtaining judicial authorization to publicly identify him. Photo: Toronto police.
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