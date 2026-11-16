Toronto police to share new details in fatal shooting of Barrie teen Brandon Blake

Brandon Blake of Barrie was shot and killed outside of Elmbank Community Centre shortly after 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 10. Photo: CityNews.

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Posted November 16, 2026 5:51 am.

Toronto police are expected to provide new details Monday in the homicide investigation of an 18-year-old Barrie man who was fatally shot outside a Rexdale community centre earlier this month.

Detective Sergeant Sandra Arruda of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is scheduled to speak at a 10:30 a.m. news conference alongside Insp. Kristy Smith, who is providing an update on a separate Bridle Path home invasion investigation.

The homicide investigation stems from a shooting near Elmbank Community Centre, in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, shortly after 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Police identified the victim as Brandon Blake, 18, of Barrie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, Arruda said investigators were working to determine why Blake was in Rexdale and what circumstances led to the shooting. Police have not publicly disclosed a motive and have not said whether the homicide was targeted or gang-related.

Investigators initially said two male suspects fled the area following the shooting. Surveillance cameras from the community centre and surrounding neighbourhood were expected to play a key role in helping detectives piece together what happened.

“We are looking at all of that to determine exactly how many shooters were shooting, whether or not they were shooting into the field or whether it was strictly in the [townhouse] complex,” Arruda said following the homicide. “It is important to secure justice for Brandon, as he did not deserve to die like this today.”

Last week, Toronto police identified Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the killing. Kunene is wanted for first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Police said a second suspect has not yet been identified. That individual is described as a male with a thin build who was wearing all-black clothing, with his hood up and a face mask covering most of his face.

Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Barrie man outside a Rexdale community centre. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Barrie man outside a Rexdale community centre. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.
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