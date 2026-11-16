Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to drop trade restrictions on more goods at a bilateral meeting in China, in what the pork sector hailed as a big step in restoring some of the market access lost over years of diplomatic strain.

“We can work together more broadly, pragmatically to solve problems,” Carney told Xi, ahead of announcing a further relaxation of market access for certain goods.

The meeting occurred mid-morning Tuesday during what was Monday evening in Canada, in the city of Shenzhen, where Xi is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

Carney met with Xi at a lavish guest house surrounded by lush, manicured gardens, nestled among skyscrapers in the high-tech metropolis that abuts Hong Kong.

“In our lifetimes, this has grown from a rustic fishing village to an innovation-forward megacity,” Carney said during opening remarks given publicly before the two entered into a private conversation.

Xi commended Carney for progress in the relationship, speaking in Mandarin. He said both countries benefit when they focus on shared goals in common ground while setting aside differences — a framing that has alarmed human rights activists.

It was the second in-person meeting the two have held in China this year. In January, Carney travelled to Beijing for a meeting with Xi, marking the first trip to China by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years.

Canadian trade data suggests exports to the world’s second-largest economy surged 40 per cent since that first meeting in January, with increases in oil, canola and peas among the affected products.

Carney has also taken steps to expand trade in agriculture, energy, financial services and autos.

“Much has been achieved since my visit,” Carney told Xi.

At the January meeting, Beijing and Ottawa agreed to provide Chinese market access to Canadian imports such as canola meal and crab, in exchange for Canadian market access for Chinese steel and aluminum. The agreement was to expire at the end of this year.

Earlier this month, the two extended that agreement until late 2028.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the leaders agreed to expand the goods under that extension, which would remove a 25 per cent Chinese tariff on Canadian exports of frozen pork cuts and frozen cold-water shrimp. Greenland halibut, some mollusks and sea cucumber were also included on that list.

Carney’s spokesperson said this represents approximately $400 million in Canadian exports annually.

In exchange, Ottawa said it would expand what is called remissions coverage to 32 more steel and aluminum items from China. That includes 23 steel items and nine aluminum goods for which the supply in Canada is either insufficient or unavailable.

They agreed to open market access for Canadian fava beans, chickpeas and lentils to China, and would work toward an agreement on pet food and wild aquatic products by the end of the year.

Canada will also send a “major trade mission to China” in 2027.

Both countries have declared 2027 a “year of e-commerce,” aiming to increase small and medium enterprise trade through e-commerce platforms. Ottawa hopes that can unlock more exports to China through the apps many Chinese consumers use to buy everyday products such as Alibaba.

The two are also renewing funding for projects on environmental policies and university exchanges.

Carney’s parliamentary secretary Kody Blois said Tuesday’s announcements would have impacts across the country, from Nova Scotia lobster harvesters to Canada Goose factories, which operate in Winnipeg and Quebec.

“There are areas where we will disagree,” he told reporters in Shenzhen.

“The prime minister’s foreign policy has been around how do we co-operate, create value for Canadians and create benefits.”

He said the deal does not further access for canola oil while seeds still face an import duty. He noted that canola meal exports are worth multiples more for Canadian exporters, who gained more access this year.

“It’s a much smaller priority in the big basket of what we’re doing to get market access back,” Blois said of canola oil, while saying it was still being pursued.

The Beijing-based Canadian Meat Advocacy Office praised the widened access for pork, but noted offal remains blocked.

Canadian Meat Council CEO Kyle Larkin hoped for a full return of market access Canada lost in recent years.

“We’re confident with the momentum that we’ve had here,” he told reporters in Shenzhen.

Larkin said the Chinese market was lucrative, in part due to the diversity of cuts of meat consumed in the country.

“There’s a massive consumer base in China that consumes things like feet, like head, different offal, kidneys, hearts, etc. that aren’t so popular back (home) for Canadian consumers,” he said.

The relationship between Canada and China had soured during the tenure of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, including over accusations from Canada about foreign interference by China.

Before leaving Canada, Carney said he would raise foreign interference with Xi. A Chinese government spokesperson has denied any such activities taking place.

China’s late 2018 detention of two Canadians following the arrest of a Chinese tech executive on a U.S. warrant lasted more than 1,000 days, in what was almost universally understood as an arbitrary tit-for-tat.

Before the meeting, Carney said there were “clear guardrails” about what was on the table with China, with Ottawa barring work in sensitive sectors such as critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

He also said this week that discussions around more Chinese investment in Canada’s auto sector were dependent on ongoing trade talks with the United States.

Canada’s turn to China comes in part because of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed wide-ranging tariffs and even threatened to annex Canada through economic coercion.

Carney’s visit to Shenzhen comes ahead of the APEC summit, part of a nine-day overseas tour that has included summits in Dublin, Manila and Cambodia.

In January, Carney agreed to drop a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs to 6.1 per cent for up to 49,000 vehicles, and in exchange China lowered tariffs on Canadian canola.

Background information provided by Carney’s office said 16,211 Chinese EVs have been imported into Canada since March, about half of which had a price of $35,000 or less.

BYD, China’s biggest EV maker, has begun selling cars in Canada. Geely, the second biggest, announced in October it expects to begin selling EVs in Canada next year.

The Canadian document said this month that “a second original equipment manufacturer” from China had fulfilled Transport Canada requirements but did not name the company.

It says this could bring more investment and create Canadian jobs.

Carney has said he wants Chinese carmakers to set up shop, but only if they provide decent jobs, saying he was wary of plants where workers assemble cars using components mostly made in China.

Canada has already said no to that as an option for the shuttered Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont.

On Sunday, Carney said he doesn’t see Chinese auto investments as leverage, but he said Canada will look elsewhere if Trump trade talks fail.

Those comments prompted pushback from Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S,” Navarro posted on X on Monday. “This is offensive in the extreme. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive — as it is already doing.”

Navarro went on to say Vancouver was not British Columbia, but rather “PRC” or the People’s Republic of China.