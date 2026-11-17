Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police say the crash occurred in the Dundas Street and Dunwin Road area around 3 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition while the other person from the minivan suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Dundas are closed from Fifth Lane as police investigate.