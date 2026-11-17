2 injured in collision between motorcycle and minivan in Mississauga
Posted November 17, 2026 5:02 pm.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.
Peel police say the crash occurred in the Dundas Street and Dunwin Road area around 3 p.m.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition while the other person from the minivan suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of Dundas are closed from Fifth Lane as police investigate.