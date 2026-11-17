Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers have arrested seven people — four men and three women — after a firearms investigation culminated with a raid at a location in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area last month.

The investigation began on Saturday, October 17, leading to the execution of a search warrant.

During that raid, TPS investigators say they seized two loaded handguns with over-capacity magazines, 443 Oxycodone pills, 449 Hydromorphone pills and a quantity of cocaine.

Gure Elmi, 31, Adam Elmi, 30, Abdulkadir Elmi, 25, Nafiza Elmi, 27, Marian Mohamed, 61, Halimo Mohamed, 56, and Abdullahi Elmi, 25, all of Toronto, face a variety of charges.

They include unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and other drug possession and trafficking charges.

Elmi separately faces a charge of forcible confinement.