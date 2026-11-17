A cadet leader who underwent spinal surgery after a violent attack says he is currently paralyzed from the waist down and will require months of physical rehabilitation.

Capt. Kenneth Kunkel provided an update on his situation last week in a statement shared online by a Hamilton member of Parliament.

Kunkel says he is in continual pain and his doctors cannot give him a prognosis at this time, but he remains “hopeful and positive.”

He thanked those who have reached out to express support or donated to an online fundraiser set up for his family.

Police have said the Nov. 8 attack stemmed from a confrontation over the harassment of young cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies.

They said two youths approached young air cadets who were selling poppies in front of a restaurant on Barton Street East and blew an air horn “directly into their ears.”

Investigators said a man who was supervising the cadets followed the youths into the restaurant to confront them, leading to a struggle.

They allege a woman jumped in to help the youths and assaulted the air cadet leader, who fell to the ground. One of the boys allegedly hit the man multiple times.

A 12-year-old boy and a 48-year-old woman were charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

In his statement, Kunkel said he wanted to clarify some details of what happened that day.

He said he confronted a youth in the restaurant about assaulting one of the cadets and told him they needed to go to the front and call police. The youth “immediately tried to run away,” Kunkel said, adding he grabbed the youth’s backpack and started walking toward the front of the restaurant while asking staff to call police.

The youth started punching him, he said, and a woman intervened on the youth’s behalf. Kunkel said he told her the boy had assaulted a cadet and they needed to speak with police.

While his attention was on the woman, the boy grabbed the lanyard holding Kunkel’s car key and ripped it off his neck, he said. When Kunkel reached to grab it back, the woman “blindsided” him, slamming him into a concrete pillar, he said.

“My legs buckled beneath me and I collapsed,” he said. “While I was lying on the ground helpless, the young male proceeded to violently punch me directly in the face numerous times.”

Kunkel was taken to hospital and underwent surgery that night, he said.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Kunkel and his family said he is the commanding officer of 826 Gryphon Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets, and has been with the cadets for 20 years.