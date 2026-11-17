OTTAWA — Ukraine’s struggles with the Starshield military satellite network show why Canada is pursuing its own sovereign low-Earth orbit satellite network, Defence Minister David McGuinty said Tuesday.

On his way into NATO headquarters in Brussels, where the Ukraine Defence Contact Group was meeting Tuesday, McGuinty said the federal government is following the issue “very closely.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in recent days that repeated restrictions on his country’s use of the Starshield military satellite communications system, run by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, have hampered its ability to intercept Russian attacks.

Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the satellite service have throttled the speeds at which its drones can operate to intercept incoming attacks.

When asked by reporters if Canada will raise Ukraine’s access to Starshield with President Donald Trump’s administration, McGuinty said he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney will discuss the issue with the president.

“It’s an issue that we’re following very closely. You can imagine, of course, on a continental basis with Norad, with integrated air-and-missile defence systems between Canada and the United States, this is something that we are following,” McGuinty said.

“It’s also one of the reasons why Canada is building its own domestic sovereign capabilities in this area. It’s something that I’m sure the prime minister will touch upon with the president in due course.”

The Liberal government has pledged billions of dollars to support a host of sovereign space capabilities — including money to build up Telesat’s low-Earth orbit “Lightspeed” network for future military communications.

Zelenskyy has questioned whether the problems with Starshield are actually technical in nature and has said SpaceX appears to have imposed the restrictions. Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s power grids.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters on Tuesday that the “relevant parties are working very hard to make sure that as soon as possible things are back to normal” with Ukraine’s access to the satellite system.

Rutte said Tuesday’s discussions are about ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to get through the winter and stand strong in peace negotiations with Russia.

“This is about military support,” he said.

McGuinty said Ottawa “remains unwavering” in its support for Ukraine, and he would have more to say soon about Canada’s contributions to Ukraine’s defence.

U.K. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said his country will pledge more support for Ukraine’s air defence and he expects to hear “a number of announcements from Ukraine’s allies.”

“One of the features of these meetings is that people have turned up with a lot more than warm words of support,” Streeting said. “We are here today to turn commitments made by Ukraine’s allies into real capability for Ukraine on the front line.”

Tuesday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an alliance of more than 50 countries, was called by the U.K. and Germany.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press