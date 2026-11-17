OTTAWA — India’s high commissioner to Canada says the two countries are on the cusp of finalizing a free trade agreement, 16 years after talks first began.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally revived trade negotiations almost a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in South Africa.

Modi is set to visit Canada next month, making stops in Toronto and Ottawa on Dec. 11 and 12, just ahead of this year’s G20 summit in Miami.

Speaking at an event held by the Centre for Strategic Statecraft and the Canadian International Council in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dinesh Patnaik, the Indian high commissioner to Canada, said it’s likely a defence agreement will be signed during the trip.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu has said Canada is looking to sign a trade agreement with India before the end of the year.

The Liberals have set out to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade and have also set a goal of doubling two-way trade with India to $70 billion annually by 2030. In 2025, two-way goods and services trade between Canada and India amounted to $30.4 billion.

The two countries have been in trade talks since 2010. But those talks were shut down in 2023 after the federal government accused New Delhi of playing a role in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh activist in Surrey, B.C.

Canada and India are now working to rebuild their diplomatic relationship, though there have been tensions in the bilateral relationship for decades over the activities of Sikh separatists in Canada who call for the creation of an independent country, to be called Khalistan, out of India’s Punjab region.

India has long accused Canada of not doing enough to quiet the separatist movement, while Canada has defended the freedom of those to express themselves while condemning any violence.

Those tensions clouded then-prime minister Justin Trudeau’s first visit to India in 2018, but erupted into a full-blown diplomatic dispute in September 2023 when Trudeau said Canada had evidence linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist in British Columbia.

In 2024, the RCMP said there was evidence of a wider campaign of intimidation and violence by agents with links to the Indian government, and expelled the high commissioner and five diplomats when they would not co-operate in the investigations. India also expelled Canadian diplomats.

Carney made the first move to restore ties when he invited Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta in June 2025, where the two agreed to reappoint high commissioners.

The two met again at the G20 summit in South Africa last November, where they agreed to launch formal trade talks to cover a wide range of goods and services, including agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility and sustainable development.

Carney later visited Mumbai and New Delhi in March, marking the first visit there by a Canadian prime minister in eight years.

That trip concluded with a meeting with Modi and the signing of a series of agreements — including a $2.6-billion deal to supply India with about 22 million pounds of uranium for energy generation and 10 commercial agreements worth more than $5.5 billion.

Trade talks between Canada and India have since steadily advanced, with Sidhu and Indian Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meeting 10 times since May 2025.

Patnaik said that as Canada and India have been working to rebuild trust, the countries can’t allow “fringe issues” to derail the progress that has been made.

Victor Thomas, president and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council, said at the event Tuesday that business between Canada and India has never reached its full potential.

He said that while people may think finalizing a trade agreement is the finish line, it’s only the starting point for businesses across both countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press