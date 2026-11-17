OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in October edged down two per cent compared with September.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 244,558 units in October compared with 250,072 in September.

The result came as actual monthly housing starts in communities with a population of 10,000 or more rose six per cent year over year to 21,059 in October, compared with 19,806 in October 2025.

The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 13,675 units for October.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate was down 1.7 per cent in October at 246,231.

Kevin Hughes, deputy chief economist at CMHC, says the results for October signal reduced momentum for housing construction, with the national trend decreasing, driven by declines in Ontario, British Columbia, and the Atlantic provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press