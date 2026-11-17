Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the best way forward for Canada’s two largest economies, against the backdrop of a trade war with the United States, is to work together.

Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Tuesday, Ford said a partnership between Quebec and Ontario is more important than ever.

“Together, we’re an absolute powerhouse,” he said.

“Quebec and Ontario make up 61 per cent of Canada’s population and 58 per cent of our economy, with a combined GDP of more than $1.8 trillion. Our two provinces would be bringing the 17th largest economy in the entire world.”

Ford spoke to a crowd of about 1,000 people, with notable guests including former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Quebec Economic Development Minister Stéphane Paquet.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaking at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Nov. 17, 2026. (Lola Kalder, CityNews)

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon could not attend as he is currently out of the country. The two premiers did meet earlier this month in Toronto.

“Quebec and Ontario, their economy is not only interlinked but they can also do a lot of things to help one another because as a matter of fact we are neighbours,” said political analyst Daniel Tran. “So a lot of businesses can also go and explore in Ontario and vice versa at the same time.”

A repeated target of Ford’s in his speech was U.S. President Donald Trump. The Ontario premier says Canada can no longer rely on the U.S. as it once did, making cooperation between provinces more important than ever.

“There’s two great things that President Trump did: he woke us up and he’s united us as a country like we’ve never been united before,” Ford said.

“United we stand, united we fall. We have to do things differently than we have in the past.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford meeting people ahead of his speech at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on Nov. 17, 2026. (Lola Kalder, CityNews)

Ford said Donald Trump’s administration has “taken aim” at Canadian workers and businesses, and he called for an end to internal trade barriers.

CityNews spoke to some Montrealers about Ford’s message.

“We are so much stronger as a country, as people, when we collaborate and it’s time we do it,” said Audrey Robichaud.

“We have some tariffs with the U.S. and everything, so I think to build a strong relationship with all the provinces would be good,” said Derek Roy.

“We should build a relationship with everybody in Canada,” added Sonia Perron. “Ontario is a great province. It’s our neighbour, so yes, it’s a good idea.”

But building that partnership could come with political challenges.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, who was also in attendance, says with the PQ government’s push for Quebec independence, questions remain about how that political divide could affect efforts to strengthen interprovincial trade and remove internal trade barriers.

“Premier Ford has been always a true federalist, a true and proud Canadian,” Milliard said. “And so obviously they’re going to encounter some obstacles and we’ll follow that along the way.”

“The priority from the different premiers to also lower the amount of red tape that you have to favour inter-provincial trade, especially in this context with the trade war,” added Tran. “It’s really important to be all hands on deck and really help businesses.”