ST. JOHN’S — Norwegian energy company Equinor says it is contending with a cyberattack against some of its IT systems.

The company issued a statement saying it was working to neutralize the attack and regain full control of its systems.

It said there was no indication that data had been stolen, nor had the attack hampered the company’s operations and production.

A spokesperson says Equinor has about 75 employees in Canada, 70 of whom are based in St. John’s, N.L.

Equinor is looking to develop Canada’s first deepwater oil project, called Bay du Nord, off the east coast of Newfoundland.

The company is expected to make a final decision early next year on whether it will proceed.

Spokesperson Erika Kelland says the cyberattack had not affected operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press