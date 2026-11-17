It was complete havoc across the U.S. last Friday when the Federal Aviation Agency stopped all arriving and departing flights for more than four hours citing ‘frequency issues.’ More than 12,000 flights were cancelled according to the agency, with thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country — even on this side of the border.

And while the White House were only sharing bits and pieces of the story at a time, the internet did anything but.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Miles O’Brien, science and aviation correspondent for PBS News Hour and John Gradek McGill University aviation expert. They discuss what happens when transparency takes a back seat to conspiracy, and why this may be the beginning of a slew of outages to come.

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