OTTAWA — Advocacy group Children First Canada says the Liberal government’s proposed digital safety bill should eventually cover gaming platforms.

Group founder Sara Austin says young people face grave harms on platforms like Roblox and Minecraft.

The bill creates a digital regulator and Austin says it should be a “top priority” for that regulator to ensure gaming is addressed once the bill passes.

Children First Canada held a press conference on Parliament Hill today as the House heritage committee prepared to began its study of the bill.

Culture Minister Marc Miller told The Canadian Press last month there is growing concern about the social media-like aspects of online gaming.

He did not say if the government was thinking about including gaming in the legislation.