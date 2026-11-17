OTTAWA — The House of Commons has unanimously adopted a bill introduced by Conservative MP Luc Berthold, in memory of his son, that aims to help young people struggling with addiction.

The Quebec MP, who also serves as deputy House leader for the Official Opposition, has been championing the legislation while grieving the loss of his son David, who died by suicide after struggling with addiction and encounters with the justice system.

Bill C-231 was given the alternate title “For the Friends of David Law.” It would allow youth courts, in certain circumstances, to delay sentencing for a young person found guilty of an offence, allowing them to participate in a substance abuse treatment program or another type of treatment program.

The bill would amend the Youth Criminal Justice Act to give courts that option.

Shortly before the Commons unanimously adopted the bill on Monday, Berthold addressed his son during an emotional speech that noted it would have been David’s 30th birthday.

“Today, David, the House of Commons is unanimous. Your life, your experiences, your joys, your sorrows, none of it will have been in vain,” he said.

“Your life will serve as an example to perhaps help other young people avoid going through all the hardships you went through, perhaps make different choices, and help young people choose a path that will allow them to be here for their 30th birthday.”

Before Bill C-231 can become law, it must pass through the Senate and receive royal assent from the Governor General.

Speaking to reporters alongside his wife, Caroline, and daughter, Justine, Berthold said he was taking his grief “one day at a time,” with some days more difficult than others.

Berthold, a former mayor of Thetford Mines, Que., was first elected to Parliament in 2015.

“I think we started out with the idea of doing something, of giving meaning to something that makes no sense, in order to help other people,” Caroline said.

Both of David’s parents said that during a period when he was doing better, their son had expressed a desire to help “his friends.”

“He even had plans with his father to give talks to help young people, so I think this bill is, in a way, making the help David wanted to provide a reality,” Caroline said.

Berthold said he hopes the Senate will move more quickly than the House of Commons in advancing Bill C-231.

At the same time, the Conservative MP welcomed the collaboration among lawmakers from all parties during the bill’s consideration.

He also thanked public servants, noting that his original proposal had been broadened to give young people access not only to addiction treatment but also to other forms of care, including mental health treatment.

“We really had great collaboration from everyone to make this bill something that will, I hope, change the lives of many young people,” Berthold said.

Asked what would be needed to ensure provincial and municipal governments have the resources to provide appropriate addiction treatment programs, the Quebec MP said the bill was a first step.

“Our goal is to raise awareness among people, but also among governments, so that when a judge tells a young person to go to a treatment centre, there will be one available to them, and access won’t depend on their parents’ financial means,” he said.

Berthold criticized what he described as a “two-tier system,” in which lower-income families struggle to help their children access the resources and support they need.

He said raising awareness would be “the next step once we’ve completed all the stages of the legislative process here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

Émilie Bergeron, The Canadian Press