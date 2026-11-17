The International Ice Hockey Federation says it was the target of a cyberattack Tuesday after a message supporting Russia briefly appeared on its website before the site went offline.

An image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents couldn’t beat.

“We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems,” the IIHF said in a statement. “Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure.

“The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organization and safeguarding our sport.”

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement that it was aware of the attack, but denied involvement.

“The RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of unlawful methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable,” it said.

The incident follows the IIHF’s confirmation Sunday that Russia would not compete at next month’s world junior hockey championship in Alberta.