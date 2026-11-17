OTTAWA — As Opposition MPs call for more study, the Liberal government has limited debate on its proposed changes to Canada’s medical assistance in dying law.

Bill C-41, introduced in the House of Commons on Oct. 27, would amend the Criminal Code to allow people to make advance requests to access MAID, and would prevent a scheduled expansion of MAID access to those suffering solely from a mental illness.

The bill needs to pass the House of Commons and the Senate before March 17 — the date on which the current law would extend MAID access to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

Members of Parliament adopted a motion by Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Monday to limit debate at second reading to a single day, despite calls from the Opposition for more time to study the bill.

Conservatives, who support the proposal to bar MAID access for those suffering solely from a mental illness, have urged the government to split the bill to give parliamentarians more time to study advance requests.

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen said it’s “absolutely shameful” that the government is shutting down debate on a bill that deals with life and death, and accused the Liberals of denying MPs the information they need to do their jobs.