For more than seven decades, March of Dimes Canada has worked to create a more inclusive Canada, partnering with people with disabilities to remove the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

But the organization’s name doesn’t necessarily make explicit who they are or what they do and after 75 years of providing vital programming and advocacy work, they’re making a change in order to put their mission front and centre.

On Tuesday, the organization revealed their new name and branding, now going by ‘Disability Can.’

“As we started talking with more and more people across Canada about the work that we do, it became really clear to us that while our programs are amazing and really help people accomplish the things they want to do in life – for many Canadians – they weren’t making the connection between March of Dimes Canada and an organization that provides services for people with disabilities,” explained President and CEO Len Baker.

The organization was launched in the early 1950s with a mission to help eradicate polio. Since then it has evolved to help a wide range of people with varying disabilities and strives to advocate for a more inclusive and accessible country.

Baker says their work continues to be vital as people with disabilities in Canada still face a number of barriers, big and small, on a daily basis.

“If we all work together and make a commitment to want to break down these barriers, we can make a more inclusive Canada for everybody,” he said.

“[We can all] help eradicate these barriers that still impact millions of people in our country everyday and all of us can play a role in helping to resolve them.”

Over the next few months, ‘March of Dimes’ will continue to appear alongside ‘Disability Can’ as the organization makes the new name known and gives the rebrand a chance to make its way into the public consciousness.

Baker says the new name is also a renewed call to action for Canadians to take the pledge to build a world for everyone and ensure that their daily choices and actions help remove barriers and advance accessibility for all.