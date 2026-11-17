International health officials say Canada has achieved an important milestone toward regaining its status as a measles-free country, as the United States loses its designation.

The Pan American Health Organization says the U.S., Mexico and Bolivia have lost their status after uninterrupted spread for 12 months or more.

Canada lost its status last November, but PAHO director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa said no new cases have been reported in the country in the last 60 days.

To get its elimination status back, Canada will need at least 12 months of no transmission.

The Public Health Agency of Canada declared last month that a two-year measles outbreak that infected more than 6,400 people was officially over.

The United States had held its measles elimination status since 2000.

Infectious disease experts have attributed the return of measles to declining vaccination rates, misinformation-fuelled vaccine hesitancy and distrust of authority, as well as disruptions to routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.