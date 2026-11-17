MIAMI (AP) — As gamers worldwide prepare to race stolen supercars, pull off heists and eliminate enemies in a Miami-inspired Vice City, this week’s “Grand Theft Auto VI” release will feel especially personal to Florida residents.

Felix Jarquin is among those who can barely wait to install the massive 200-plus gigabyte game file. “GTA VI” is scheduled to hit PlayStation and Xbox on Thursday, with a PC release expected next year.

“I’ve seen the trailers, the story looks phenomenal,” Jarquin said. “I’m waiting to see how they incorporate that to the environments that we have here in Miami. I want to see, did they do their homework?”

“I already have a group of friends that we’re going to be playing through together, trying to see if we can get to each other’s houses,” the lifelong resident added.

The action-adventure shooter game comes more than 13 years after the franchise’s previous installment, and developer Rockstar Games has promised its largest, most detailed open-world experience yet.

Catching the vibe of the Magic City

Rockstar’s designers immersed themselves in South Florida, driving around Miami, the Keys and surrounding towns and flying over the Everglades to capture the region’s feel.

They also researched Miami’s history and architecture and interviewed people, including former police officers and gang members, developer Aaron Garbut said.

Their efforts show in the short trailers and a 25-minute preview released in August, said Julie Fornary, a Miami Design Preservation League tour guide.

“I loved the way they got the color, the light, the mix of high and low here in Miami,” Fornary said. “We have the glitz but also the grunge. The chrome and the glass and also half-built, crumbling, unfinished construction. That’s the Miami all of us that live here know.”

Many of the locations featured in “GTA VI” are almost perfectly replicated, Fornary said. As with previous GTA installments set in Liberty City (New York City) and Los Santos (Los Angeles), game designers tend to distort geography a bit, so places might not be exactly where they are in real life.

But Fornary insists no compromises were made when it came to the neon lights and Art Deco architecture of Miami Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive, featured in films from “Bad Boys” to “The Birdcage.”

Among the changes are names — Miami becomes Vice City, with fictional monikers for streets, buildings, neighborhoods and businesses. One of Fornary’s favorites was changing Hotel Victor to Hotel Dixon — a nod to architect Lawrence Murray Dixon, who designed the real building in the 1930s, along with many other historic structures in the city.

Fornary hopes the new game brings attention to South Florida that helps protect its history.

Tour groups still ask about “Miami Vice” — the “cocaine-cowboy” TV crime drama that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024 — and “Scarface,” the 1983 film starring Al Pacino that was loosely inspired by the city’s infamous gangster resident, Al Capone.

She said she anticipates similar questions after “GTA VI” is released.

“I have no qualms or no issues with anybody who wants to shine a light on the unique architecture and culture that we have here,” Fornary said. “Video games, television shows, feature films, we’ll take it all.”

Vice City comes to life

Many Miami area businesses and government officials embraced the Vice City connection despite the name’s negative connotation.

Miami-Dade County struck a $3.9 million deal with Rockstar that includes a giant “Welcome to Vice City” rooftop display at the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center. The team will wear black and pink “Vice City” jerseys Wednesday, the eve of the video game’s release.

Meanwhile, the cities of Miami and Miami Beach made their own deals to promote the video game on public transportation, the beach and elsewhere. Rockstar also commissioned a series of murals, many in the Wynwood neighborhood, known worldwide for its street art.

The 24-hour club E11EVEN Miami transformed itself into NINE1NINE, its Vice City counterpart, and will host a launch party for the game on Friday.

Not everyone welcomes the Vice City connection

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and others opposed using public resources to promote a game that rewards crime, including violence against law enforcement.

Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez said the city has spent millions of dollars cracking down on the chaos around Spring Break in South Beach.

“As a city commissioner that is elected by the people, I can’t in good conscience associate our brand with something that we’ve been trying so desperately hard to move away from for the last couple of years,” Suarez said.

Fellow commissioner Monica Matteo-Salinas thinks those concerns are overblown, though, explaining that people playing the game will understand they can’t go on a real-life crime spree.

“I do think that the city of Miami Beach can lean into this promotional material that’s only six weeks long without actually condoning the video game itself and the actions that happen,” Matteo-Salinas said.

The franchise previously used 1980s-era South Florida as a setting, including in 2002’s “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” and 2006’s “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.”

Ren Veloz said he and his friends at ROK Gaming Lounge in Miami hope the game embraces the more modern “Florida Man” meme, which mocks the state’s reputation for bizarre incidents involving brawls, drinking, gunfire and even alligator wrangling.

“Everybody knows GTA for its cartoonish violence, because everyone says, ‘I may not be able to do this in real life, but I can definitely do it in GTA,’” Veloz said.

David Fischer, The Associated Press