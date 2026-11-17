Mississauga’s data centre moratorium is set to face a legal challenge, as a U.S. real estate giant and a Toronto asset manager move to overturn the pause at the Ontario Land Tribunal.

The appeals by Prologis and Toronto-based Montcrest could test the power of municipalities to invoke temporary bans on data centres as they figure out how to regulate a wave of projects driven by the artificial intelligence boom.

“The fight is not done,” said Martin Reid, a city councillor who championed the moratorium, in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

“We can never put development before planning.”

Passed in September, Mississauga’s one-year interim control bylaw blocks new data centres with energy demands above 10 megawatts, roughly enough electricity for 10,000 homes. Mississauga is one of at least six Ontario municipalities to enact a similar pause in recent months, and the largest of that group.

Officials have framed the pause, which can be extended for a second year, as a necessary window to study grid strain, noise and land-use impacts before drafting rules around the projects. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The move froze a proposed 40-megawatt data centre project backed by Prologis in the city’s Meadowvale business park along Highway 401. In a statement, the company said the moratorium was “poorly conceived, without justification for its restrictions or consideration of the consequences for businesses seeking to invest in Mississauga.”

“This broad restriction is creating uncertainty and delaying investment,” read the statement.

While the discussion around Mississauga’s data centre moratorium has frequently referred to the Prologis project, there has until now been little mention of Montcrest.

Montcrest’s notice of appeal cites the moratorium’s impact on the “potential future use” of its land known as the Tahoe Centre, near Dixon Road and Eglinton Avenue south of Toronto Pearson Airport. The company did not respond to questions about whether the project was intended to be a data centre or whether it had active applications to hook up to Ontario’s energy grid.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said it had appealed the moratorium to ensure “clear guidelines for future building in the community.” The spokesperson said the company was committed to working “within the regulatory regime” for “any potential data centre development proposals we advance.”

While Ontario has long hosted data centres handling cloud storage, financial transactions or websites, the AI boom has led to a surge in proposed projects with far more intensive energy demands, some exceeding 100 megawatts.

Premier Doug Ford has been critical of the local restrictions, framing data centres as a promising investment. But several municipal leaders have said they have been left with little guidance or enforceable standards. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who will preside over the first council meeting of her new term Wednesday after her re-election last month, campaigned on a promise to bring in a moratorium on AI data centres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press