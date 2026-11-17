OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says October home sales crept up slightly from September but were still down more than 10 per cent from a year ago.

The organization says home sales last month totalled 37,827, down 10.6 per cent from October 2025.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, activity edged up 0.3 per cent compared with September.

The national average sale price in October ticked down 1.6 per cent from a year ago to $678,584.

New listings fell 5.5 per cent to 75,814, but on a seasonally adjusted basis, were up 0.8 per cent from the month before and outpaced sales activity.

CREA chair Garry Bhaura says the numbers signal there’s been only a slight slowdown in housing activity from the summer to the fall, even as interest rates rose in late October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press