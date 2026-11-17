Ontario’s medical regulator is hitting pause on implementing a host of changes to the ways doctors prescribe safer supply drugs after it was served with a legal challenge.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it was served Friday with the legal action, which includes a motion for an injunction to prevent the regulator from enforcing the new safer supply rules.

The changes were set to come into effect on Monday, but the college says it’s pausing enforcement to allow time to respond to the injunction.

The college approved sweeping changes to the safer supply prescription regime last month that would require doctors to prescribe safer supply drugs only in conjunction with opioid agonist therapy.

Safer supply drugs are medications given to people at high risk of overdose as an alternative to illicit opioids while opioid agonist therapy uses medications such as Suboxone and methadone to treat opioid addiction.

The new rules would also require patients to take their safer supply medications in front of health-care professionals, rather than take them home — a change that has raised accessibility concerns especially for patients in rural Ontario and those who work regular hours.

The medical regulator has said the changes were approved in an effort to reduce the amount of opioids prescribed as safer supply drugs making their way to the streets.

The chair of the regulator’s board, Dr. Patrick Safieh, has said police forces in Ontario are noticing patients’ safer supply drugs being diverted to the black market.

The proposed class action against the college has been brought by the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society and two anonymous patients.

The lawyer representing the group said they are challenging the constitutionality of the new changes because they are “violating” the patients’ “Charter rights to equality and life, liberty and security of the person.”

Mani Kakkar of Circle Barristers said taking observed doses several times a day and night might be impossible for people with disabilities and limited access to pharmacies or those who work or have childcare obligations.

Prescribing safer supply in conjunction with opioid agonist therapy is a “frontline treatment” that not all patients can tolerate, she said.

“These new rules have created barriers to treatment for the over 5,000 patients across Ontario receiving safer supply as physicians have already begun to taper these patients off of safer supply,” she said in a statement. “These rules are preventing or reducing patients’ access to safer supply such that they face an increased risk of overdose, death and illness.”

— with files from Liam Casey