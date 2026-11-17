Paramedics tell CityNews they’ve taken a man to a local trauma centre with serious, non life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday evening.

It happened at Ellesmere Road and Mondeo Drive at around 5:39 p.m.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Lanes in both directions have been closed at the intersection’s crosswalk and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More to come