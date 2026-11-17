Toronto police are looking for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run in the city’s South Riverdale neighbourhood last month involving two pedestrians.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 for a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians.

Police say a blue Hyundai Elantra was travelling southbound on Rexdale Boulevard when two pedestrians were trying to board a streetcar.

According to investigators, the car struck both pedestrians, made no attempt to stop and fled the area.

A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and a 35-year old man suffered minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2014-16 blue Hyundia Elantra with a damaged windshield.

Police have released an image of the vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying it.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with security or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

As per the Highway Traffic Act, drivers of all vehicles in Toronto, including bicycles are required to come to a complete stop at least two meters behind streetcar doors when they are open for passengers to board and alight. Failing to do so carries a fine of $183.25 and three demerit points.