MUMBAI, India (AP) — Prince William presented five Earthshot Prize winners with 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each on Tuesday, recognizing their efforts to tackle the world’s climate challenges.

The annual ceremony, held this year in Mumbai, marked the centerpiece of William and Princess Catherine’s three-day visit to India.

The Earthshot Prize winners were selected from 15 finalists for their work in areas ranging from clean transport and renewable energy to forest conservation and marine protection.

Four were Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, for its electric transport initiatives; PFAS-Free France, for its campaign to ban toxic “forever chemicals”; Niue Ocean Wide Trust, for protecting marine ecosystems; and Ørsted, for advancing offshore wind energy.

The fifth recipient was the country of Bhutan for its work in conserving Himalayan forests.

William, the Prince of Wales, established the prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020 to encourage inventors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies to combat global warming and mitigate its effects.

The ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre brought together Bollywood celebrities, innovators, entrepreneurs and environmental advocates.

William and the Princess of Wales, commonly known as Kate, began their visit Monday. The couple have played street cricket in Mumbai, ridden in an electric rickshaw and met leading figures from India’s cricket, fashion and film industries.

They are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The trip marks a significant step in Kate’s return to overseas royal engagements. She announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following major abdominal surgery. In January 2025, she said she was in remission and has since gradually resumed public duties.

She traveled to Italy without William in May for her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.

Rafiq Maqbool, The Associated Press