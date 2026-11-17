Jalen Brunson drilled a three-pointer with 1:25 left to play as the New York Knicks escaped with a 111-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday for the second game in a row.

Brunson had a game-high 31 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as New York (8-6) again erased a 13-point Raptors lead after rallying to a 112-108 overtime win on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds and added eight assists for the Knicks.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 25 points, including a career-high seven three-pointers, as Toronto (5-9) lost its fifth straight.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists after facing criticism for defensive lapses in Sunday’s loss.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and pulled down four boards for Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard progressing, will remain out at least another week

The Raptors will also have to continue on without Kawhi Leonard for a little while longer.

Leonard has “progressed in his strength and conditioning program following treatment to address left knee swelling,” and the Raptors will provide another update in a week, the team announced Tuesday.

He played in the first two games of the season for the Raptors before he was forced out with this left knee issue.

In those two contests, he averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Toronto won both games.

With files from Sportsnet Staff