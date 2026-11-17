Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect after they say a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a park in Etobicoke last Thursday.

Investigators say the girl was approached by a man in the Martin Grove Road and Albion Road area at around noon on November 12, 2026.

“The man escorted the victim into a park and sexually assaulted her,” a police release states.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30’s, with short blonde hair, a beard, and straight yellow teeth.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rode a black and red bicycle.