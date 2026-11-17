More than half of Torontonians, precisely 54 per cent, say they want Sankofa Square changed back to Yonge-Dundas Square, while a quarter said the name does not matter to them, according to a new poll.

The survey by Canada Pulse Insights for CityNews found another 11 per cent would keep Sankofa Square and 10 per cent were not sure.

Older Torontonians, those aged 55 and over, were most likely (63 per cent) to want the former name restored compared to 48 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 and 50 per cent of those 18 to 34 years old.

Eighteen per cent of those (18 to 34 years old) were in favour of keeping the Sankofa Square name, while just 12 per cent of those aged 35 to 54, and five per cent of people aged 55 and olde, were in favour of it.

The square was renamed after Toronto City Council voted to remove the name of Henry Dundas, an 18th century British politician who was involved in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic slave trade.

The name “Sankofa” was proposed after a committee involving Black and Indigenous leaders studied options to replace Dundas. Sankofa originates in Ghana and represents the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past.

At the time of the grand opening, many members of Toronto’s African diaspora told CityNews the renaming and rebranding of the square represents an important showing of reconciliation.

The grand opening fell on International Sankofa Day, Aug. 23, a date recognized by the United Nations to commemorate the transatlantic slave trade and its abolition.

Members of the square’s board say their focus was on creating a space that represents the diversity of Toronto.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said at the time of the renaming that no taxpayer money was spent on it. Instead, $335,000 came from the Section 37 fund – money collected under the Community Benefits Charge bylaw for developments and redevelopments that are at least five storeys in height and add at least ten residential units.

This survey was conducted among 510 adult residents of the City of Toronto by Canada Pulse Insights between Sept. 14 and 24, 2026 through an online panel platform managed by Sago. The margin of error for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size is ±4.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.