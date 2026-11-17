The average date of the first snowfall in Toronto is Nov. 3.

Aside from the Maple Leafs flaking out on home ice, it’s been a snow-free fall so far.

Instead of squawking about shovelling, Torontonians are basking in unseasonable warmth that’s expected to last all week long, with double digit highs that are keeping local golf courses open and winter at bay.

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 13 C on Tuesday, with strong wind gusts of up to 40 km/h.

The rest of the week looks pretty much the same, with plenty of sun and temperatures peaking around 14 C.

The wind will also die down, giving fall golfers a better chance at sinking some November birdies.

It’s also expected to remain bone dry — until the weekend.

The timing of possible rain isn’t great, however, as it’s expected to coincide with Sunday’s Santa Claus Parade in Toronto.

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says rain is likely to fall in the morning or early afternoon hours, but it’s still too early to pin down the timing.

By Monday, things will cool down back to seasonal territory, or as Ramsahai put it “back to reality.”